15 Naxals tie the knot in a ceremony organised by police on Valentine’s Day

The Police organised a mass wedding on Valentine’s Day in which 15 surrendered Naxals tied the knot in Chattisgarh’s Dantewada. Police conducted the wedding of 15 former Naxals. The Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava told, “Today 15 surrendered Naxalites tied the knot here. Among them, there were many who fell in love while they were a part of the Naxal outfit but they were not permitted to marry.”

“The Dantewada police has been carrying out a ‘Ghar Wapasi’ campaign under which around 300 Naxalites surrendered within a time span of six months. The wedding ceremony was performed according to the culture and tradition of their tribe,” stated the Dantewada SP. “On Valentine’s Day today, this ceremony has marked the win of love over violence and fear,” he added.