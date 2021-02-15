Anyone can seek treatment from this doctor for a fee of just one rupee

Bhubaneswar: Anyone can seek treatment from this doctor for a consulting fee of just Rs. 1. Dr. Shankar Ramchandani is this doctor of the poor. Dr. Shankar Ramchandani’s Clinic is located in Burla, Sambalpur, Odisha. Dr. Shankar is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences.

The doctor says he buys a rupee to change the perception that his service is completely free. The patient should also think that the treatment costs a small amount of money. The doctor says he came up with the idea after seeing people queuing for hours to see a doctor at his hospital. Shankar’s wife Shikha, a dentist, is also there to help.