Archaeologists unearthed the world’s oldest brewery

Cairo: Archaeologists have unearthed the oldest beer factory in Cairo. The beer factory was found on the banks of the Nile River in the ancient city of Abydos in southern Egypt. The remains of the world’s oldest beer factory are found here.

Abydos is historically known as the center of worship for the god Osiris, who ruled over the afterlife. There were also temples dedicated to Osiris, the god of spirits. The excavations are being led by a joint US-Egyptian research team. It is believed to have been a factory during the reign of King Narmer, who preceded the unification of ancient Egypt. Among the discoveries were 20-meter-long jugs and pottery basins for producing beer etc. were excavated. Researchers believe that the brewery was intended to be used for traditional royal ceremonies. The British team hinted that an ancient beer factory was operating in Egypt as early as 1900, but the exact location could not be found.