Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the high speed internet connectivity ‘K Phone’ today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first phase of Kerala’s high speed internet connectivity- ‘K phone’ project on Monday. The inauguration will take place online at 5.30pm. The first phase of K Phone will be implemented in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Initially, Internet connectivity will be provided to 1000 government offices in these seven districts. K Phone will reach 5700 government offices in July.

The first phase will connect 30,000 government offices across the state. 7500 km of cable was laid for the project. The line was drawn through the KSEB pillar. In the next phase, 20 lakh BPL families will be provided free connection.

The project cost is `1531 crore. Kiifb will pay 70 percent of this. Minister MM Mani will preside over the inauguration function. Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac will attend.