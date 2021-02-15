Ebola outbreak declared after COVID-19; 3 deaths reported

Guinea: Ebola, which devastated the world once is reported to be spreading after Covid. Following the outbreak in 2013-16, new cases were reported again in Guinea. In the southeastern region, three people died and four showed symptoms. Seven people were diagnosed with the disease after attending a funeral. Three of them lost their lives. They showed symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, and bleeding. Four members of the seven-member team are currently under surveillance, the health ministry said.

They attended the funeral of a nurse at a local health center. It is not clear if the woman was infected with Ebola. The Guinean government has declared Ebola an infectious disease in accordance with international health conditions in the event of a reported outbreak. Ebola has also been reported during the spread of the coronavirus, causing serious concern among health workers. The government has decided to conduct more tests to see if Ebola has spread to more people.