Fastags are mandatory at toll plazas from midnight today….

Fastags are mandatory at toll plazas on national highways from midnight today. Those who do not have a fastag and those who arrive with a non-functioning fastag will face heavy fines. The fine will be double the toll.

The Union Ministry of Surface Transport and National Highways said the time to switch to Fastag could not be extended any further. The central government had decided to fully implement Fastag in vehicles from 2020 onwards. However, the exemptions were granted for various reasons.

The Fastag system is a system that scans the QR code on the Fastag as the vehicle passes through the Toll Plaza and automatically charges the toll from the bank account or the prepaid amount linked to the Fastag.