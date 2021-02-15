“Give back your BPL cards if you have any of these” says Karnataka government

The Karnataka government asks people to give back their BPL cards if they possess any of these. People with two wheeler, TV, fridge or more than five acres of land are considered ineligible for Below Poverty Line ration cards as per the new order. Karnataka government also said that if anyone owns any of these should either surrender them before March 31 or face legal action. The new order also said anyone earning more than ?1.20 lakh annually should not use BPL cards and has to return it.

“There are parameters for possessing a BPL card. They should not have more than five acres of land, motorcycle, TV or fridge. Those who don’t qualify on these parameters should return the cards or else we will do it,” food and civil supplies minister Umesh Katti said at a press conference in Belagavi.

The government is ‘anti-poor’, he charged and asked them to focus on identifying more beneficiaries instead of ‘snatching away’ their BPL cards. Congress flayed the order while many party workers staged protests in front of various ration shops in Bengaluru.

Congress MLA U T Khader said the issue had come up before him when he was the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the Siddaramaiah government and he had decided not to relax the norms as many poor people would be affected.