Greta ‘toolkit case’; Non-bailable offense against lawyer

The Delhi police declared a non-bailable warrant on Mumbai lawyer-activist, Nikita Jacob and an activist identified as Shantanu in association with the ‘Greta Thunberg toolkit’ incident. According to the Delhi police, Nikita made a Zoom meeting with 22-year-old Bengaluru climate activist Disha Ravi, who has been caught in the case.

Mo Dhaliwal is a patron member of the Poetic Justice Foundation which is based in Canada. The Delhi police, as well as statements, have claimed that Mo Dhaliwal is a “confessed Khalistan supporter.” Shantanu is an activist recognizing from Beed in Maharashtra. A team of Delhi police visited his residence in Beed, where his parents notified the police that they are not informed of Shantanu’s whereabouts. After this, a warrant has been declared against him. The police are tight-lipped about the statements against him.

The police have claimed that the virtual conference was taken four days before January 26, and the three explained how to formulate a “Twitter storm” before Republic Day. The police have also stated that a WhatsApp group was formed to review the “toolkit.” It must be remarked that ‘toolkits’ are nothing but Google Docs or MS Word documents, that include necessary data on any issue, tweet instructions, and data on what hashtags to apply and whom to tag on social media, and are a normal inventory while organizing protests online. Different kinds of toolkits are also used by social media teams of political bodies as well when they require to design a particular social media drive.

Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2021

Since Disha Ravi is a co-founder of the ‘Fridays For Future’ drive, which was sparked by Greta Thunberg’s protest for the environment, she comprehended the climate activist and got her help to yield the protest document on social media. The police have said that a crew had gone to Nikita Jacob’s residence asking her to participate in the inquiry, but since she did not appear before the police, a non-bailable warrant has been circulated. A complaint had been registered against Nikita in Mumbai, and the police said they had been investigating her part in the ‘toolkit’ case. While the police have alleged that Nikita is a member of a political party, AAP’s National Executive Member Preeti Sharma Menon rejected the claim.

Nikita Jacob seems to be a figment of someone's imagination.

There is no person of that name in @AAPMumbai, or anywhere in @AamAadmiParty

And from what I gather no one in Bombay High Court has heard of such a person either. — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) February 15, 2021

The Delhi police are investigating the document which was given by Greta Thunberg on social media on February 3 but was later brought down as the dates stated in the report were of January. The police had stated that the document “indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the January 26 violence” and have registered an FIR under Sections 124a (seditions), 120b (criminal conspiracy), and 153a (creating hatred between two communities). Disha Ravi was arrested up from her Bengaluru house on Saturday evening and was detained under these sections on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, she was presented before a Delhi court and was sent to five-day police custody. Several political leaders, activists, and lawyers have denounced her arrest and have asked for her immediate discharge.

If arresting a 21 year old environmental activist for sharing a social media tool kit is not a sign that we have descended into police state territory, I don't know what is ?

And the intention is also to threaten young people of this country#DishaRavi — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) February 14, 2021