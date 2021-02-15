Gujarat Chief Minister faints during election gathering, Admitted in hospital

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani fainted on the staging while addressing an election speech in Vadodara on Sunday. He was immediately examined by a doctor and his health is said to be better now. But, he was traveled back to Ahmedabad and brought to the UN Mehta hospital for a more check-up. He will be there under observation for further 24 hours.

Hospital director Dr. RK Patel said: “CM Vijay Rupani is in stable condition but he will be in observation for 24 hours. All tests have been done but it is advised that he should take a rest. So, we will keep him under observation.” He collapsed while speaking at a public gathering in Mahesananagar, Nizampura area of Vadodara, during campaigning for BJP candidates in the February 21 ballots to six municipal corporations. Rupani was traveled to Ahmedabad on a chartered plane, with Dr. Vijay Shah, from SSG Hospital in Vadodara, said to be accompanying him.

A declaration by the state BJP media convener urged all not to give attention to any rumors on Rupani’s health. “CM’s health is good now. It was low blood pressure issue, possibly due to tiredness and stress linked to hectic election-related programs. After treatment given by the doctor, his health is fine now.”Reaching Ahmedabad, Rupani evaded an ambulance and got the front seat in his regular car, and waved to reporters, on way to the hospital.