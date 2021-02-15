Law against ‘love jihad’; State to launch strict law

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said his government will shortly make a stringent law against ‘love jihad’ in Gujarat. He declared while speaking at a poll demonstration in Vadodara before of the municipal corporation elections. “We are going to bring a law against love jihad in the Assembly. Such activities being done in the name of love jihad will not be tolerated. The BJP government will bring strict laws against love jihad in the coming days,” he said.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, both controlled by the BJP, have induced religious freedom laws to stop conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent medians. Rupani said his government has also drafted stringent laws against ‘Gunda’ (anti-social) components and land grabbers with terms of up to 10 and 14 years of imprisonment to defend the concerns of the common man.

“In the past Assembly sessions, our government had come up with stringent laws. We have made an Act against gundas. To ensure that such elements do not cause trouble to the common man and get strict punishment of 10 years, we brought the Act.”We also came up with the Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act so that people do not enter others’ land and take over others’ property using bogus documents. We brought this law with a provision of 14 years of punishment,” he said. The chief minister replied that the BJP government at the Centre has satisfied the obligations made to the people about the development of the Ram temple, scrapping of Article 370, and took vengeance for Pulwama by thrusting an airstrike.

According to Rupani, Gujarat will observe a “golden age of development” when the BJP controls “from panchayat to the Parliament”.”This is the golden era for Gujarat because the Modi government at the Centre provides us whatever we demand. The former Congress-led Union government did not permit us to open the gates of the Narmada dam. But Modi allowed within 17 days, which cleared up the gates of development,” he said.”The BJP government in Delhi, Gujarat, in the cities and villages when the BJP rules from panchayat to Parliament, then there will be a golden age for the development of the state,” he said. He also promised metro trains in Vadodara and other cities of the state.

The state government will act towards discussing the problem of recurring floods in the Vishwamitri river that hits Vadodara city, he said.”We are going ahead with the mantra of development. Roads, gutter lines, streetlights are our responsibility. But to make cities modern, we are constructing overbridges. The biggest overbridge in the state is being constructed in Vadodara at Rs 250 crore,” he said.

“We will also resolve the issue of drinking water and flooding in Vishwamitri river.We are going to start metro trains in all the cities. They have started in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Surat. Now, we will also start metro trains in Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Bhavnagar,” he said. Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat are programmed on February 21.