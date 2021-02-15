“New model of democracy”; Omar Abdullah claims he is in house arrest again

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has claimed that his family and himself have been put under house arrest again. On Twitter, Omar Abdullah revealed the news that his father, sister and he were under house arrest. He also tweeted a picture of police vehicles parked outside the house.

“This is the “naya/new J&K” after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It’s bad enough they’ve locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they’ve locked my sister & her kids in their home as well,” Omar Abdullah alleged in a tweet. Srinagar police have responded to Omar Abdullah’s allegations. Police say there is an intelligence report that important people are under security threat as it is the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack. The police explained that everyone has been instructed not to leave the house and as part of this.