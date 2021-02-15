Nodeep Kaur gets bail; petition for bail in third case filed

23-year-old Dalit labourer and trade union activist Nodeep Kaur from Punjab has been behind bars in Haryana since last month. She got bail today in one of the cases. Last week the activist had got bail in another case. A petition requesting bail in the third case was also filed today in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Ms Kaur has been granted bails in FIR number 26 and 649. She will remain in jail until the court decides.

The remaining petition for bail is in which she is charged with attempt to murder. The hearing is expected after a week. The activist was arrested on January 12 when she had joined a protest by labourers at Haryana’s Kundli. Other charges against her are extortion, theft, rioting, unlawful assembly, extortion and criminal intimidation. US Vice-President Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris spoke in support of her.

Meena Harris, a lawyer and author tweeted “Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India. I’ll tell you – 23 yo labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody. She’s been detained without bail for over 20 days.”