Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends record high

The Sensex traded at an all-time high on the first day of the week. The stock market is booming. In headline indices, the BSE Sensex crossed 52,000 for the first time. The Sensex has gained 524.61 points so far. The Nifty 50 index is above 15,300. Similarly, the wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty rose by 138.80 points. Indus Ind Bank Bank (up 2 percent) was the top gainer in the Sensex.

Gains in global markets were also reflected in domestic indices. Other gainers included HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Titan, SBI, and Axis Bank. At the National Stock Exchange, the wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty was up 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, 367 shares lost ground. Companies like TCS, Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, and ONGC are losing ground today.