The number of Covid victims in the state so far has crossed 10 lakh….

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of corona victims in Kerala has crossed 10 lakh so far. So far, 10,03,867 people have been infected. A total of 4,612 people were newly infected. With this, the number of people being treated for corona in Kerala continues to be over 63,000. 63,484 people are being treated in different districts.

There are currently 2,48,669 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,38,545 are under home/institutional quarantine and 10,124 in hospitals. A total of 1237 people were admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The number of corona deaths in Kerala so far is close to 4000. Currently, 3,985 people have died from the disease. Unofficial estimates put the death toll at 4,100.