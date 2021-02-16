‘BJP will form next govt in West Bengal’: BJP president Dilip Ghosh

BJP West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the party will form the next government in the state. The BJP leader said this while addressing a a rally at Harirajpur in West Midnapore during `Paribartan Yatra’.

“Yes, `Khela hobe, khela hobe` and `paribortan hobe` (will play, will play, and will change). Let me tell the brothers of Mamata didi that the BJP will form the government. I know there will be attempts to stop the yatra so I have come to meet you. We will ensure that you are able to cast your votes,” Ghosh said.

Also Read: BJP will come to power with a huge majority’

“Opposition is telling us that our game is over but let me tell them that our game is on. Be ready. Tell mothers to keep their children under control if they want to see their faces after polls. We are civilized and follow law but it does not mean that we are weak, cowards”, the BJP leader added.