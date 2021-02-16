Center clashes with Twitter; Posts are first shared on Indian-made ‘Koo’….

The central government is keeping a close eye on Twitter. Relations between the two groups have been strained by differences of opinion on Twitter over the government’s proposal to remove accounts and tweets in support of the anti-government farmers’ movement.

Now the central government and its supporters are trying to ignore Twitter. Ministers and Union Ministries are launching official accounts on Koo, an Indian-made platform similar to Twitter. Now the government is ignoring Twitter and focusing on Koo to interact with the people.

The government is now the first to share important information and announcements. It is reported that they will be shared on Twitter in an hour or two. Koo was developed by Bombinate Technologies as of the App Innovation Challenge organized as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat project.