BEIJING: A man has been arrested in the capital, Beijing, for fraudulently making fake Covid vaccines in China. Kong, the leader of the group, was arrested. He was selling saline solution and mineral water claiming to be Covid vaccine.

The fake Covid vaccine has been widely used by many people, according to media reports. Kong had been making fake vaccines since last August. Of these, 6,000 batches of vaccines were shipped to Hong Kong in November. Subsequently, the counterfeit vaccine was smuggled to other foreign countries. According to the report, the group, including Kong, embezzled about 18 million yuan (approximately Rs 20 crore).

Authorities are urging people to be extra vigilant as counterfeit vaccines are being widely marketed. Covid spread was first detected in China, where only 40 million people were vaccinated. China aims to provide 100 million doses of vaccines before Chinese New Year’s February 12. But China could not do that.

China has embarrassed the world by giving fake Covid vaccine dependents to countries after allegations of an epidemic spread around the world.