Commodity Market: Gold prices edges higher

Gold prices has surged in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures rose 0.3% to Rs.47,389 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.7% to Rs.70,621 per kg. Gold prices had declined in the previous sessions.

Meanwhile, the price of spot gold has declined in the market. The price of 24-carat gold decreased to Rs.47,000, down by Rs 340 per 10 gram.

In the international market, the price of spot gold surged 0.1% to $1,820.71 per ounce. Gold April futures settled at $1823.20 per troy ounce and silver March futures contract settled at $27.33 per troy ounce.