COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 4000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press conference that Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4937 people in Kerala today. During the last 24 hours, 74,352 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 6.64%. The deaths of 18 people have also been confirmed.

Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 643, Kollam 547, Pathanamthitta 524, Thrissur 503, Kottayam 471, Kozhikode 424, Alappuzha 381, Thiruvananthapuram 373, Malappuram 345, Palakkad 217, Kannur 182, Wayanad 135, Kasaragod 126 and Idukki 66.

Covid-19 has not been confirmed in the last 24 hours for anyone from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 84 people from the UK recently. Of these, 70 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus. A total of 1,07,01,894 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.