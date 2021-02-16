Emirates Airline suspends two flight services

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airline has suspended two more flight services. Emirates Airline has temporarily suspended flight services to Nigeria and South Africa. Emirates Airline announced that it has suspended flights from Dubai to South Africa and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai until March 10. Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule.

The air carrier informed that passengers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Passengers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE.