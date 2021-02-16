Fear of action under UAPA; Disha asked Thunberg to delete the ‘toolkit’ tweet

Reports say that the Climate activist Disha Ravi had asked Greta Thunberg to delete the shared “toolkit”tweet. Disha asked Thunberg to delete the tweet fearing action under the stringent law Unlawful Activities Protection Act. Police say that Thunberg allegedly deleted the tweet following Disha’s request. Later Thunberg shared an edited version of the document which are allegedly made by 22-year-old Disha.

Police claimed that Disha messaged Thunberg on WhatsApp. It read “Okay can you not tweet the toolkit at all. Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get UAPA against us.” Thunberg the teen climate activist shared the “toolkit” with an intention to support the farmers’ agitation. But things went topsy turvy.

While responding to queries deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy said that it is not a static document. “It’s a dynamic document which has a large number of hyperlinks, which are links to various Google drives, Google docs and websites. One of the important website present here is askindiawhy.com. This website has lot of Pro-Khalistani content. So this document in itself has an action plan,” Roy said.