Pronita Gupta, Labour and workers special assistant to Biden; meet the new Indian face

Here is another good news for Indians all over the globe. The Indian-American Pronita Gupta has been named US President Joe Biden’s Special Assistant for Labor and Workers on the Domestic Policy Council.

“She is an extraordinary leader who places people with low incomes and people of color at the core of her work and powerfully combines passion and vision with deep, detailed, practical knowledge. I cannot think of anyone who could better serve President Biden and the nation in advancing this crucial agenda,” said Olivia Golden, executive director for the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP).

Gupta was the Director of Job Quality Team at the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP. Gupta is known for her profound commitment that improve job quality for workers, strengthen worker protection, and increase economic security for working families with low incomes. And to be the part of US administration is the best reward she can ever get.

As CLASP’s Director of the Job Quality team, in the states she formulated policies that improved the jobs of workers with low wages and played an integral role in the Work Family Strategy Council and partnering with colleagues around the country. Gupta was Deputy Director of Women’s Bureau at the US Department of Labor from April 2014 to January 2017 during the second term of the Obama Administration. She worked to advance and improve opportunities for women in the labour force.

She has also previously served as senior director of programs for the Women Donors Network (WDN) and as research director for Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy. Being an adept in community and labor organising, she helped develop healthcare jobs campaign too. Besides all this, she has taken up the role of executive director of Institute for Southern Studies and legislative director for the US Student Association.