‘Rahul Gandhi is a ‘migrant leader’ who has taken refuge in Kerala’: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi mocked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by calling him a “migrant leader”. Pralhad Joshi said this in a press conference .

Joshi has said that Rahul Gandhi is a ‘migrant leader’ who has taken “shelter” in Kerala after being rejected by people of Amethi, once a stronghold of his family. Joshi also asked Rahul Gandhi to explain Congress party’s stand on Sabarimala women entry issue.

“So far Rahul Gandhi has not uttered a single word on Sabarimala. I challenge Rahul Gandhi….what is your stand on the issue? You clarify your stand,” he said.

Joshi who is the BJP’s election in-charge for Kerala has also criticized ruling LDF and UDF . “We will expose the failures of the LDF government and previous UDF government. Both the LDF and the UDF have failed miserably,” Joshi said.