This is the first time we hear about such a cake; ‘Burger Cake’ Goes Viral!!!

During the lockdown, most people try different cake recipes. Cakes with cartoons and landscape and their own faces were viral. Now filling up on social media is also a picture of a cake. What’s so special about this cake? The thing is a ‘burger cake’.

The picture of the burger cake was first shared by a Reddit user. The ‘burger cake’, which was different from the sweet cakes, soon went viral. It is prepared by adding about ten burgers.

Pictured are burgers stacked in the middle of a circle of burgers. You can also see French fries on top to commemorate the candles. A lot of people have come up with comments under ‘Burger Cake’. Many say that no one has ever seen such a unique cake. There are those who comment that this is the way to accept those who are not sweet.