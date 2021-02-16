‘Toolkit’ controversy; Bombay HC to hear transit bail plea of Nikita Jacob

Bombay High Court to hear the transit bail plea filed by lawyer Nikita Jacob. She has been accused of spreading a ‘toolkit’ related to the farmers’ protest. The court hearing comes a day after the Delhi Police issued non-bailable warrants against her. Pune-based engineer Shantanu Mallick is also accused for his involvement in spreading the ‘toolkit’. The case will be heard by Justice PD Naik’s bench.

The Mumbai-based lawyer moved the High Court after which she sought interim relief against police action in the matter. As per her petition, on February 11 a team of Delhi Police visited Jacob’s residence in Mumbai with a search warrant. They seized some of her personal documents and her electronic gadgets. She claims that the police took all the passwords of her social media account. She also said that they began preparing a ‘panchnama’ regarding all this.

On Sunday, Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist was also arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation of the toolkit document. The investigation team examined Disha and got highly incriminating information from her phone. This information made it clear that Nikita and Shantanu had strong links with the ‘Toolkit’ case which aimed at creating misinformation, disaffection against the lawfully enacted government.