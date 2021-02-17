3rd edition of “Indian Sign Language Dictionary” released !!!!

New Delhi; The third version of the Indian Sign Language (ISL) Dictionary with 10,000 words will be published by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday. In an announcement, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry stated the dictionary has been carried out by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), a self-governing institute under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Dictionary also includes regional symbols used in different parts of the nation. He declared that the Union Government is completely committed to the overall welfare of Divyangjan of our nation and various new initiatives have been exercised and several new schemes have been started for Divyangjan including the booking of seats in educational institutions and also in jobs during the earlier seven years. The third edition of the ISL Dictionary includes a total of 10,000 words of everyday use, academic terms, legal and administrative terms, medical, technical and agricultural terms, the report said.”The dictionary also contains regional signs used in different parts of the country.

Since the launch of the 1st Edition in 2018, the ISL Dictionary has been used by special educators, ISL interpreters, parents of children with hearing impediments, professionals in the area, organizations operating with people with hearing disabilities as well as the general populace. The Dictionary is also being used as a means to improve educational content for children with impediments and speech/text-to-sign and sign-to-speech/text tool translation software. The ISL Dictionary is a vital source for advancing awareness about ISL, promoting communication, and giving better convenience services to persons with hearing disabilities, and thus is a significant move in accomplishing the purposes of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.