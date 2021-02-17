Dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations announced

The date for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations has been announced in Himachal Pradesh. The date has been announced by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Board (HPBOSE). The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will begin from April 13.

The Class 10 board exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12:00 pm and Class 12 board exams will be in the evening shift from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. Class 12 exams with English paper and the Class 10 exams will begin with Hindi paper. The Class 10 board practical exams will be from March 26 to April 8, 2021 and Class 12 board practical exams will be from March 24 to April 8.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Board has reduced the board exams syllabus for all the classes.