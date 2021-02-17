“Learn yoga and get petrol for 6 rupees” ; Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attacks the centre

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attacked the government above the increasing fuel costs with a cartoon.” If you practiced yoga lessons from Baba Ramdev, you too could see petrol prices at 06 rupees a litre!” the MP tweeted, along with a cartoon of Ramdev doing Shirshasana.

If you took yoga lessons from BabaRamdev, you too could see petrol prices at 06 rupees a litre! pic.twitter.com/zatuS6t6cs — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 16, 2021

The cartoon presents the yoga guru watching at a placard which has ‘Litre rs 90′, but the posture of the yoga guru performs it look ’06’.In eight straight days, costs have advanced up by Rs 2.34 per liter for petrol and Rs 2.57 for diesel. Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the nation, had increased petrol and diesel prices. Petrol price reached Rs 99.87 per litre in Rajasthan, while in Delhi, petrol now reaches Rs 89.29.

In Mumbai, the petrol price increased to Rs 95.75 a litre, and diesel was rated at Rs 86.72. The relentless rise in prices has been scrutinized by the opposition parties, including Congress that has necessitated an immediate reduction in taxes to reduce the hardship on the common man. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had told Parliament that the government is not estimating a discount in excise charge to reduce rates from their record highs. Retail petrol prices have increased by Rs 19.7 per liter since mid-March 2020 after the government raised taxes by a record perimeter to clean up profits arising from a decline in international oil prices. Diesel prices have progressed up by Rs 17.41.