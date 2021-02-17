‘Maybe I’ll get arrested for saying this’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has said that people were being arrested in the country for what they think. The Congress leader said this while interacting with students in Puducherry. Rahul Gandhi said this referring to the arrest of environmental activist Disha Ravi’s arrest.

“Maybe I’ll get arrested for saying this… if you’re shutting up the nation and frightening people and not allowing them to talk, you’re destroying the nation’s character,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Delhi police has arrested environmental activist Disha Ravi for sharing the toolkit document of environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Delhi police arrested Disha Ravi under sedition, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy, among other offences. A court in Delhi has sent her to five day in police custody.