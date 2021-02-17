New genetic variant of Covid virus in Kerala; CM says don’t spread unnecessary fear….

Thiruvananthapuram: The spread of Covid virus in the country is under control. But in Kerala, about 5,000 virus cases are reported every day. After that, news started coming that a new genetic variant of the Covid virus has arrived in Kerala. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that some media outlets had reported the news in a worrying manner.

“It is natural for viruses to be genetically modified. In the context of an epidemic it is imperative that this be closely monitored and studied. That is why we are studying the genetic variation of Covid viruses in Kerala. Thus, Kerala is the only state that is closely monitoring viruses. The project is being implemented in association with the Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology, a Central Government Institution.

In this connection, samples from all the districts of Kerala are being examined. Genetic variations are being identified as part of it and their nature is being studied. However, it has not been officially reported that the aforementioned genetic variation could cause any dangerous conditions. It is understood that studies related to it are still in progress.

More attention needs to be paid when reporting on such purely academic studies. The general aim is not to spread unnecessary fear, but to make scientific information understandable to the general public. ” The CM said.