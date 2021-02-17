Owns two startups at age 21, employs 80 people; A BTech student becomes an inspiration for young people

How many college students around us are there who help their peers find work at the age of 21? While there may not be many, there will be a few like Sai Abhinay Chepuri from Telangana. Sai Abhinay, a final year BTech student, has so far found employment for 80 people. In addition, the student has started two startup ventures to help young job seekers.

He is a computer science engineering student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar. In 2017, Sai launched the startup Make It Memorable (MIM). Sai’s MIM helps people who are mainly interested in photography and videography to get a job. Sai was born in Hangal, a small village in the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana. His father Chepuri Bala Raju was a well-known businessman. But unfortunately, he fell into debt and his business collapsed and he collapsed financially.