Recite 20 Thirukkural couplets and get a litre petrol for free; the best reward

What is that one thing we need for life? Or let’s frame it in another way. Besides the basics viz air, water, food and shelter, what all do we need? Obviously we need many things and one among those is the fuel that we depend upon for cooking, working different machines including the vehicle we use. And our country is going through a phase where the petrol prices are shooting up day by day. Here’s a petrol pump which gives petrol for free when petrol prices are soaring across the country.

The petrol pump in Karur district is offering one-litre free petrol. But if you want to get it for free, there is a condition. Only condition is that the school students driving in with their parents have to recite 20 Thirukkural couplets to avail the offer. The petrol pump owned by Valluvar Agencies near Nagampalli village in Aravakurichi introduced the offer on January 16 to mark Thiruvalluvar Day. So far around 176 people have been given free fuel.

And if the student could only recite 10 couplets, half a litre of petrol will be given. Those children who can recite 20 couplets are offered one-litre petrol for free. K Senguttuvan, the owner of the petrol pump, told that the lockdown has made children waste their time and energy on smartphones. This made him thought of the scheme which will help them use their time to learn Thirukkural.

“While petrol price has crossed over Rs 90 per litre, we wanted children to use the opportunity to ease the financial burden of their parents by reciting Thirukkiral. The scheme will also attract the attention of parents who would make sure their children learn Thirkkural for free petrol. Our purpose was to inculcate the interest among children towards Thirukkural,” he said.

If someone can recite different couplets each time, the offer can be availed multiple times. A petrol pump staff is appointed to note down the couplets recited in addition to noting down their basic details. Besides giving petrol, the parents and students will be called in Valluvar College of Science and Management for an orientation on making a ‘Thirukkural way of life’.