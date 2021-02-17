Synthetic meat; Why should we eat the meat recommended by Bill Gates?

Have some synthetic meat … guess who tells this!!!! It is the Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates. Why is he stressing on to eat synthetic meat and what is it afterall? To be precise, synthetic meat can impede the climate change disaster.

“I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef. You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the people or use regulation to totally shift the demand” Gates said.

What is synthetic meat then? They are cells. Like we treat our cells to grow or regenerate under laboratory conditions, cells can be grown to make meat. Growing the cells that form cultured meat is called as synthetic meat.

It starts with a few ‘satellite’ cells, which can be obtained from a small sample of muscle taken from a live animal. These are stem cells that can turn into the different cells. Just one cell is used to grow an infinite amount of meat. After the cells have multiplied, they are encouraged to form strips. These are attached to a sponge-like scaffold which helps them stretch, increase their size and protein content. These are harvested, seasoned and cooked.

Singapore, has given U.S. start-up Eat Just the green access to sell its lab-grown chicken meat. The firm says it is the world’s first regulatory approval for so-called clean meat that does not come from slaughtered animals.

Demand for alternatives to regular meat is surging due to concerns about health, animal welfare and the environment. In such a context, the synthetic meat is a good option.