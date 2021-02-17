UAE based airline resumes flight services to one more destination

Air Arabia, the low- budget airline based in UAE has resumed a direct flight service to one more destination. Air Arabia has announced that it will resume direct flight service between Sharjah and Luxor. The flight service will start from February 23.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Luxor by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia has also launched a free Covid-19 insurance coverage for passengers. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.