Air India Express revises PCR test requirements for Dubai passengers

Air India Express to come up with revised regulations on PCR test. Passengers flying from India to Dubai on India’s budget airline Air India Express will now have to follow new instructions on Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Covid-19 tests. The announcement was made by airline on its official Twitter handle.

The tweet read, “As per the advisory issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the copy of the Covid-19 PCR test report submitted by passengers must have QR code linking to their original test report.”

The date and time of the sample collection, date and time of receiving the result will be mentioned later.

Passengers flying from Oman to India are also required to comply with a new list of regulations. The new guidelines came as to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The regulations are issued by India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

All passengers have to register themselves on the Air Suvidha Portal at least 72 hours before their scheduled travel. It is mandatory for all passengers to fill the e-submission of Self-Declaration Forms (SDF) through an online portal before check-in.

Countries and their respective airlines are adopting strict and revised regulations to curb the spread of pandemic.