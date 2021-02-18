Veteran Congress leader and former union minister Captain Satish Sharma passes away at the age of 73. It is reported that he was suffering from cancer and was ailing for some time.

“He died at 8.16 PM at Goa. His last rites would be done in Delhi on Friday, as the body is being brought from Goa,” his son Samir. Sharma was a close aide of former prime minister Rajiv Gandh. From 1993 to 1996 in the Narasimha Rao government, he was the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

He was born on October 11, 1947 in Andhra Pradesh’s Secunderabad. Professionally Sharma was a commercial pilot. He was a three-time Lok Sabha MP who represented Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies. He was also a Rajya Sabha member for three terms representing states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma for the first time became a member of Rajya Sabha in June 1986. Later he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Amethi in 1991. He served as the member of Rajya Sabha from July 2004 to 2016.

Sharma’s family consist of his wife, son and a daughter. Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala extended his heartfelt condolences to Sharma’s family. “Deeply saddened at the demise of Capt. Satish Sharma, Former Union Minister. Capt. Sharma epitomised dedication and loyalty. Condolences to the family and friends,” he tweeted.