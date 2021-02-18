COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 4000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 4584 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 638, Ernakulam 609, Malappuram 493, Pathanamthitta 492, Kollam 366, Kottayam 361, Thrissur 346, Thiruvananthapuram 300, Alappuzha 251, Kannur 211, Kasaragod 176, Wayanad 133, Palakkad 130 and Idukki 78.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours for two people from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 86 people from the UK recently. Of these, 71 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 67,506 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 6.79. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 1,08,39,353 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.