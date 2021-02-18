Four slaps and fine; Village panchayat ‘settles’ teen’s case for raping 8-year-old cousin

Four slaps and fine for raping a minor boy. What do you think of that? This is what happened in a village panchayat recently. A village panchayat in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh levied a fine worth Rs 1 lakh on a teen who allegedly raped his 8-year-old cousin. The panchayat further said that the youth must be given four slaps to ‘settle’ the rape case.

The accused is a 16-year-old boy. Case was settled by the local panchayat. The case was settled as the family members of the survivor did not lodge any police complaint. The survivor was admitted to a private hospital where he is under treatment. The accused and survivor are neighbours too.

The little boy was lured by the teen to go on the outskirts of the village and then the teen sexually assaulted him. Some of the trespassers heard the boy crying and took him to the village. Villagers gathered and summoned panchayat. The panchayat announced a quick punishment. The punishment was to give four slaps and levy Rs 1 lakh as fine.