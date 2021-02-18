Health Authority updates Covid-19 vaccine eligibility criteria

The Health Authority in Dubai has eligibility criteria . Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that four categories of people continue to be given priority during the current phase of COVID-19 vaccination. As per DHA, UAE nationals, frontline and vital sector employees, people of determination and residents who are 60 years and above and residents with chronic diseases who hold a valid residence permit issued by Dubai will be give priority in vaccinations.

In order to book an appointment for vaccination, individuals who fall under the priority category can call the DHA’s 24×7 toll-free number 800 342.