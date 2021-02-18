Kerala lags far behind in the distribution of Covid vaccine in the country…..

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the ongoing corona concern in the state, there are allegations that the government system is not working efficiently. The number of samples tested in the state last day was 69,953. Tests are declining again every day. Criticism is strong that these figures are too high and that accurate patients cannot be identified.

The state is also lagging behind in getting the vaccine. The state is not shaken, despite the central team’s announcement that the corona test should be increased. The fact is that despite the rising test positivity rate and the expert team seeking an explanation, the operations are not effective.

Kerala ranks eighth in vaccine distribution in the country. It is estimated that Kerala lags behind in vaccine supply due to lack of proper coordination. At the same time, despite the relief of the vaccine, the number of people in Kerala who are suffering from post-coronary heart disease is on the rise.