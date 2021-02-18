Massive fire breaks out in industrial area in Oman

A massive fire has broke out in an industrial area in Oman. The fire broke out in the industrial zone in the wilayat of Muttrah in the governorate of Muscat. The Public Authority of Civil Defense has extinguished the fire.

”A fire has been reported in the industrial zone in the wilayat of Muttrah. Fire and rescue teams, as well as the supporting authorities from the police leadership, are at the site, with details later”, said a statement issued by

the Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA).