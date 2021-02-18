Remembering the Italian painter Michelangelo; a quick look at his illustrious works

Among those great Italian renaissance leaders, Michelangelo will remain prominent through ages. He was born on March 6, 1475, in Caprese near Arezzo, Republic of Florence (present-day Tuscany).

He was not just a painter. He took up the roles as a poet and a sculptor. He made remarkable contributions in the Western Art. However, there will always be a few masterpieces of every artist you come across. Michelangelo is blessed with many. But some of his works were celebrated like the Sistine Chapel within the Vatican. He brought new thoughts in his art, more of humane than the divine ones. The Italian sculptor died at the age of 88 in 1564. Let’s go through some of his most renowned works.

David

In 1504, Michelangelo made David. The David he made is the same Biblical hero who fought Goliath. The artist made a marble statue of David. The statue represented David before his actual fight with Goliath.

Pietà

Pieta is the one work which made Michelangelo to be known as a genius. At the age of just 24, Michelangelo completed Pietà. The sculpture depicts Virgin Mary grieving over the body of Jesus after the crucifixion. The sculpture is still one of the greatest works of the world.

The Last Judgement

The Last Judgement is regarded as one of the most influential works. It is painted on the wall of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. It depicts the Second Coming of Christ. The day when Jesus returns to the earth and the following judgement is the theme.

Creation of Adam

Creation of Adam is regarded as one of the most replicated pieces of religious art. It was created by Michelangelo in the year 1512. The sculpture portrays humanity. It gives the human mind a chance to reflect upon the importance of existence.

Even though Michelangelo made most of his works of religious contexts, he tried to add a human element in it rather than making it a complete divine piece. Besides paintings and sculptures, he wrote three hundred songs and madrigals.