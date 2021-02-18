Trump’s massive hotel and casino demolished; That too in just 20 seconds….

Washington: A huge hotel and casino owned by former US President Donald Trump has been demolished. The 34-storey hotel was destroyed by 3,000 dynamites with high explosive power. The hotel collapsed in just 20 seconds. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police station.

The hotel and casino opened in 1984. For a long time, this hotel was a hotspot for celebrity parties. But over time, the hotel’s popularity has plummeted. Celebrities are leaving the hotel. In 2009, Trump severed ties with the casino. The hotel closed in 2014.

The building was dilapidated and some parts began to crumble. With this, it was decided to be demolished. The hotel was demolished without causing any problems to the nearby buildings. Work is now in progress to remove debris.