Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram

An Air India Express flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Friday morning. The flight had to make the emergency diversion due to technical reasons.

“Air India Express Sharjah-Calicut flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical reasons. The pilot of the plane found some serious technical glitch during the flight & decided to land at T’puram airport. The flight landed safely with 104 passengers,” said the statement.