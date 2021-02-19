”American Ingenuity”; US President Joe Biden hails ‘historic’ landing of the perseverance rover

“Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance’s historic landing possible. Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility,” US President Joe Biden tweeted. Joe Biden saluted the “historic” landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars. He called it as proof of the power of science and “American ingenuity.”

After spending seven months in space, NASA’s Perseverance rover overcame a tense landing phase with a series of perfectly executed maneuvers. It helped rover to gently float down to the Martian soil. The rover landed toSwa embark on its mission to search for signs of past life.

“Touchdown confirmed,” said operations lead Swati Mohan at 3:55 pm Eastern Time (2055 GMT). After landing, the rover sent back its first black-and-white image. The images showed a rocky field at the landing site in the Jezero Crater. More images, videos and first sounds are expected in the coming hours.

NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen admitted that he violated Covid protocol by hugging people because of the emotions of the moment. In the coming years, Perseverance rover have plans to collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes. These will be sent back to Earth by the 2030s for lab analysis.