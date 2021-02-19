Baba Ramdev released scientific evidence on the efficiency of Covid medicine by Pathanjali

New Delhi: Baba Ramdev has released scientific evidence that the Covid medicine released by Pathanjali Ayurveda is effective. Pathanjali claims that it gives a complete cure by taking the medicine called ‘Coronil’. The research report was released at a function attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Pathanjali claims that Coronil is the “first drug developed on the basis of evidence”.

They claim that its Covid-19 Immunity Boosters contain ayurvedic herbs such as Giloy, Tulsi, and Ashwagandha. Ramdev said these are effective in treating people infected with the coronavirus. Earlier, Pathanjali had released ‘Coronil’ named Covid medicine has sparked controversy. Its sale was halted after it was proven that Covid disease could not be cured by Coronil. Ramdev’s response at the time was that some people were hindering the growth of indigenous medicines in the country.