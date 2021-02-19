Benelli launched Benelli Leoncino 500 BS 6 in India: Know the price and features

Popular sports bike maker Benelli has launched its updated Leoncino 500 BS 6 in India. The new updated bike comes in two colour options – Steel Grey and Leoncino Red. The bike is powered with 500cc, twin-cylinder engine which now comes BS 6-compliant. The engine gives 47.5PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Leoncino 500 BS 6 has a 17-inch alloy wheels which are stopped by dual 320mm disc at the front and a 260mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle sports a 12.7 litre fuel tank while its kerb weight stands at 207kgs.

The bike is priced at Rs. 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Benelli Leoncino 500 BS6 can be booked at a token amount of Rs 10,000 and the company is offering three-year unlimited kilometers warranty with the bike.