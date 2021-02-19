Commodity Market: Gold prices goes down again

The price of gold and silver has continued their decline in Indian markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the old futures slipped 0.2% to Rs. 46145 per 10 gram. The price of gold has neared the lowest level in 8 months. Silver futures fell 1% to Rs.68,479.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 34,400 down by Rs. 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4300 down by Rs. 40.

In the international market, the price of spot gold fell 0.4% to US dollar 1,769.03 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver in global markets eased 1.1% to US dollar 26.71 an ounce. Platinum slipped 2.4% to US dollar 1,244.19, while palladium shed 0.7% to US dollar 2,334.58.