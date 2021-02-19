COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 4000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4505 people in Kerala today. Ernakulam 535, Kozhikode 509, Malappuram 476, Alappuzha 440, Kollam 416, Pathanamthitta 412, Kottayam 407, Thrissur 336, Thiruvananthapuram 333, Kannur 196, Palakkad 160, Wayanad 115, Idukki 97 and Kasaragod 73 were confirmed in the districts today.

No one from the UK has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 86 people from the UK recently. Of these, 72 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

67,574 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 6.67%. A total of 1,09,06,927 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.