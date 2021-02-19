‘First evidence-based ayurvedic medicine’ Yoga guru Ramdev releases research paper on Coronil

Yoga guru Ramdev released a research paper by Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute on the “first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine” Coronil, against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). It was in the last year that Ramdev’s Patanjali brought out the medicine against Covid-19. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.

During the event, Ramdev emphasised the research paper’s certification from the World Health Organization (WHO. He said that the research paper is to satisfy those who questioned the scientific relevance of the medicine.

Patanjali’s Coronil was under scrutiny due to the lack of scientific evidence. It was questioned for its efficacy in combating the deadly virus. However, Coronil was first advertised as a cure for the coronavirus infection. Later amid the controversy and suspicion, it was licensed as an “immunity booster”.

The yoga guru further said that the aim of institute is to accredit the ancient medical science of India globally by providing scientific evidence. He said that this is another way of Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in healthcare. “Patanjali Research Institute’s scientific research and success on the first evidence based corona medicine will benefit 158 countries of the world,” the company’s dairy arm also tweeted.